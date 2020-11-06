Rabid bat found outside Texas school, 15 kindergarten students seen ‘playing with it’

MANOR, Texas (NewsNation Now) — About 15 kindergarten students have come in contact with a rabid bat found outside a Texas elementary school, Manor Police officials said Wednesday.

The students were playing with the animal outside Lagos Elementary School on Nov. 2 around 9 a.m. which later tested positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Heath Services.

Police officials said they were working with the Manor Independent School District to identify and warn the children and their parents.

“The students were seen touching the bat in the school playground,” said Sgt. Craig Struble, Manor Police Department. “At this point there are no confirmed cases of kids contracting rabies from the bat.”

Manor Independent School District officials say video footage shows the students “near or playing with the infected bat.”

School officials at Lagos Elementary School announced trained school district personnel are inspecting the interior and exterior of the facility for any signs of bats and other pests. They said families will be notified if any are found.

Parents with questions about a child’s potential exposure to the rabid bat, are advised to contact the assistant director of Health Services and Wellness at (512) 278-4093 and Manor Animal Control at (512) 230-8348.