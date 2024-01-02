GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 14-year-old is now in custody and facing charges in relation to the shooting death of another 14-year-old.

Greenville Police say that the death of Zykere Langley was targeted. And while one person has been brought into custody, the investigation is ongoing.

On December 30, police got a call of shots fired around the area of South Greene Street. Greenville Police said they found Langley on the ground near the intersection of Pitt and Brown Street.

“He was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Greenville Fire/Rescue transferred him to ECU Health where he succumbed to his injuries the following day,” said Major Kolenya Thomas with the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

GPD arrested a suspect on Sunday, another whose name has not been released, and charged him. Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said forthcoming charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“It was assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill,” said Sauls.

Less than a week after Christmas, and not yet into 2024, a 14-year-old is dead possibly due to a social media dispute, officials say.

“The victim and the suspect appear to know each other and were involved in a dispute over social media before their engagement,” Thomas said. “We’re still looking into it, we just know that they were going back and forth on social media about something.”

But how did a 14-year-old get a gun?

“To the question of where did the gun come from, that is a piece of information that we desperately need,” said Sauls.

Is youth-related violence increasing in the area? Sauls said that there has been an increase in juvenile-related calls for service over the past year. He added that the actual number of juveniles arrested has decreased.

“And that increase is just in the calls for service, by about 100,” said Sauls. “It says two things. One we’re answering more calls for service and two, we’re physically taking into custody and charging less of our youth which means that our diversion program works and our services are being utilized more. In my opinion, that’s where we’ll make the greatest difference.”

But the responsibility of protecting the youth doesn’t fall on the police alone. Sauls asked for parents to step up.

“Engage with them, what’s going on at school, what’s going with your friends. We teeter that line between being involved enough and being overly involved in their lives but I think that anyone would agree, our children are our greatest asset,” Sauls said.

Pitt County Schools reported that Langley transferred to CM Eppes roughly two weeks before winter break, but there is no record of his attendance.

Discussions of grief counseling are ongoing, as students return to classes on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers.