Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin jailed for sex assault at castle

LONDON (AP) — A relative of Queen Elizabeth II has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral castle in Scotland.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, had admitted assaulting the woman in a bedroom at Glamis Castle in February 2020.

Bowes-Lyon, who is a first cousin twice removed of the queen, pleaded guilty last month.

He said he was “greatly ashamed of my actions, which have caused such distress to a guest in my home.”

He was sentenced Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court. Glamis Castle in central Scotland is the childhood home of the queen’s late mother, who was born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.