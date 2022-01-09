Putting your kid on a Greensboro, High Point city bus? Use these trackers to see exactly where the buses are

(WGHP) — Instead of riding your typical school bus to get to class, many Guilford County Schools high schoolers will be taking the city bus.

The changeover, caused by a significant bus driver shortage, begins Monday and is set to continue for at least two weeks.

GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that the school district had worked out the arrangement with Greensboro Transit and High Point Transit to provide free service to those students.

The City of Greensboro and the City of High Point both work with Transloc, an online service that helps to keep track of bus lines, routes and even real-time tracking. Below, we’ve included Transloc’s real-time tracking maps to help give parents peace of mind as families navigate the Greensboro and High Point bus systems.

Greensboro City Bus Tracker

This map is best viewed on a desktop computer.

Track your ride online with the TransLōc Real-Time Tracking app.

Bus in Greensboro (Courtesy of Greensboro Transit Authority)

Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday: 5:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOTE: When buses are not active, the routes will not appear on the map above.

How do I find my GTA bus route and/or bus stop?

You can find your closest GTA bus route and stop by using any of the following options:

Google Maps and the Transloc Rider app are both able to tell you the time that you will need to arrive at the bus stop. The Transloc Rider app can also show you where the bus is.

See the Greensboro Transit Authority’s “Welcome GCS High School Students” guide for more information.

High Point City Bus Tracker

This map is best viewed on a desktop computer.

Track your ride online with the TransLōc Real-Time Tracking app.

Bus in High Point (Courtesy of High Point Transit)

Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday: 5:45 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

NOTE: When buses are not active, the routes will not appear on the map above.

How do I find my High Point Transit bus route and/or bus stop?

You can find your closest High Point Transit bus route and stop by using any of the following options:

Google Maps and the Transloc Rider app are both able to tell you the time that you will need to arrive at the bus stop. The Transloc Rider app can also show you where the bus is.

See the High Point Transit System website for more information.