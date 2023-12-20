RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former President Donald Trump will be on the 2024 primary ballot in North Carolina, state election officials determined Tuesday after they declined to take up a challenge to his candidacy filed this week.

The NC State Board of Elections considered the complaint which argues that Trump is not qualified under the U.S. Constitution. The board voted 4-1 to dismiss the challenge, citing uncertainty in state law about whether the board has the authority to consider a challenge involving a presidential candidate being on a primary ballot.

Retired attorney Brian Martin filed the challenge, citing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building and saying Trump should not be included on the ballot because “he engaged in an insurrection against the constitution” and is unqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“I filed it to protect the Constitution. I’m not a part of any group. I’m an independent voter. No one has supported me financially,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “If the Constitution says you’re not qualified, that’s the end of the matter. That’s pro-democratic.”

The constitutional provision Martin cites notes that no person shall hold any office if they have “previously taken an oath…to support the Constitution of the United States” and engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution.

During the state board meeting, attorney Paul Cox told board members he’s “doubtful” state law gives the board the authority to consider the challenge Martin filed.

The statute specifically defines a candidate as someone who has filed a notice of candidacy, which Cox noted presidential candidates do not do. Parties submit names of candidates to the board that they want to appear on the ballot.

“The law is unclear as to how one goes about filing a challenge to a presidential candidate in North Carolina,” Cox said.

Martin questioned what state board members said about not being able to take up a challenge to presidential candidates’ qualifications, saying that could lead to the board approving a candidate who is ineligible due to age, for example.

Board members said it’s possible someone could file a challenge after Trump is formally nominated if indeed he is the Republican nominee.

Siobhan Millen, a Democratic appointee to the board, said, “It’s troubling to me. We have a voter who’s gone to the trouble to fill out a very impressive challenge form. And, we are, to me, hiding behind a technicality to say it doesn’t apply.”

State House Speaker Tim Moore, who has endorsed Trump, released a statement Tuesday, saying, “The complaint filed with the NCSBE against President Trump has entirely no merit and has one aim—to deny North Carolina voters their Constitutional right to decide for themselves who our next president will be.”

Trump’s campaign did not reply to a request for comment.

The challenge Martin filed is similar to efforts in other states to try to remove Trump from the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment.

“The context is yet again another norm in American politics is being broken,” said Michael Bitzer, an expert on state politics at Catawba College. “All of these challenges that are being lodged both here in North Carolina and across the country are really in uncharted territory.”

The Minnesota State Supreme Court dismissed such a challenge last month.

Colorado’s Supreme Court is currently considering the matter after a lower court found Trump did engage in insurrection but also determined the constitutional provisions in question did not apply to presidents.

Martin noted he served as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger and an assistant to the solicitor general under Presidents Reagan and Bush, arguing six cases before the Supreme Court.

“This needs to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. There can’t be one decision in one state and another decision in another state. This is a Supreme Court type of case,” he said.