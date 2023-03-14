TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has expanded a recall of a prescription dog food that may cause vomiting and kidney dysfunction in dogs.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) is a prescription dry dog food that was recalled due to “potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a supplier error resulted in potentially elevated levels of the nutrient in two additional product lots. The lots precede the production dates of the lots recalled previously. The original recall was announced on Feb. 8.

The FDA says vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but ingesting elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the levels and exposure time, including vomiting, appetite loss, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

The FDA reported that the affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

The affected batches of dog food include lot Nos. 2213 1082 and 2214 1082, UPC code Nos. 38100 19190 (8-pound bags) and 38100 19192 (20-pound bags).

No other Purina pet care products are involved in the recall.

Pet owners who purchased bags of the affected product are asked to immediately stop feeding it to their pet and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

For questions or assistance in getting a refund, visit Purina’s website.