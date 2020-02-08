Puppy’s ears cut off with scissors, superglued back on, NC police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police found a puppy whose ears had apparently been cut off with scissors, Greenville police say, WITN reports.

Tony Lopez, the puppy’s owner, was charged with felony cruelty to animals Monday. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released.

On Jan. 29, the Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit found the pup during a search of a home on West Gum Street.

An emergency vet that Animal Protective Services took the pup to said it looked the dog’s ears were cut and superglued to his temples.

