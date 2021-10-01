Pumpkin spice treats to try this fall

(WHTM) — Are these pumpkin spice goodies tricks or treats? There are plenty of pumpkin-spice-flavored autumnal oddities to try this year, from classic coffee drinks to spiked seltzer to…ramen. Yep, ramen. Here are some pumpkin spice delicacies to try this season:

Pumpkin spice coffee

Both Starbucks and participating Dunkin’ locations are offering their pumpkin-spice-flavored beverages again this year, with pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cream cold brews on the menu.

Credit: Starbucks

The coffee shops also offer some pumpkin-flavored snacks, like pumpkin donuts and Dunkin’ and pumpkin scones and pumpkin cream cheese muffins at Starbucks.

Both chains started serving their pumpkin spice items in August.

Pumpkin spice soda

Sheetz Pumpkin Pie Pop

Limited Time Originals Pumpkin Spice Craft Soda was recently spotted at a Giant grocery store. Hank’s and Reading Soda Works also have pumpkin spice sodas, according to their websites. Although it’s not exactly pumpkin spice, Lester’s Fixins offers a pumpkin pie soda that can be ordered online, too.

Sheetz will also be offering a limited-edition Pumpkin Pie Pop at all of its locations this fall.

Pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

Budweiser will be offering a limited-edition “Fall Flannel” variety pack of Bud Light Seltzer this season. The pack will include pumpkin spice spiked seltzer alongside toasted marshmallow, maple pear, and apple crisp drinks.

The 12-pack of seltzers will be available from Sept. 6 through the end of October.

Bud Light Seltzer

Pumpkin spice liqueur

Baileys is offering a pumpkin spice liqueur, the “spice” being cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Other brands like Mothers and Mozart also offer pumpkin-spice-flavored liqueurs, as well.

Pumpkin spice cereal

Start the day with a PSL and some PSC…pumpkin spice cereal. Kellogg‘s Special K Pumpkin Spice Crunch Cereal, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, pumpkin spice Frosted Mini-Wheats, and more hit the shelves in the fall.

If you’re more of an oatmeal person, look for Limited Time Originals Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal at Giant.

Pumpkin spice ramen

(Credit: Nissin Foods)

Nissin Foods will be offering limited-edition pumpkin-spice-flavored Cup Noodles this season. The noodles won’t be soupy; instead, they’re served in a pumpkin sauce. The unique Cup Noodles will be on the shelves of Walmart around the end of October.