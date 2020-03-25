Publix to install plexiglass barriers at registers amid coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix has confirmed it is working to add physical barriers between customers and employees in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida grocery-store chain is installing plexiglass barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

Installations will begin this coming weekend and are expected to be fully installed companywide within the next two weeks.

Publix has also introduced senior shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter