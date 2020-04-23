Publix buying milk, fresh produce from farmers and donating it to food banks

Publix is helping farmers in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery store chain says it will buy milk and fresh produce to help farmers who are struggling.

They plan on donating the milk and produce to Feeding America member food banks.

Publix says it will buy more than 43,500 gallons of milk and 150,000 pounds of produce during the first week of the new initiative.

“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”

An estimated 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity due to school closures and rising unemployment during the pandemic, according to Feeding America.

Publix Super Markets Charities recently made donations totaling $2 million to support Feeding America member food banks during the pandemic.