Publisher says it won’t distribute book by officer who shot Breonna Taylor during deadly raid

This video shows an October 2020 protest of the Breonna Taylor shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is writing a book, but a publishing giant is declining to distribute it.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 2020 narcotics raid that yielded no drugs. Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend.

Mattingly’s book will be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press.

Simon & Schuster has an agreement with Post Hill but says it will not distribute this book.

News of Mattingly’s book drew online criticism Thursday.

Post Hill has said Mattingly deserves to be able to tell his account publicly.