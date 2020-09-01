PTI Airport using grant to decrease noise for local homeowners

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seeing planes take off is a sight to see, but hearing them is another matter.

“They rattle the windows. You don’t really feel the house shake but if you’re outside on the back porch then you can kind of feel it,” said William Mills, a homeowner near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Mills has owned his house for 30 years. He says the noise from those big airplanes is getting out of hand.

“When the planes go by it kills my music inside. I can’t hear it even if I’m inside. That kills the television sound unless I just crank it up,” Mills said.

But the airport has a fix for that. Last week, PTIA got a grant of nearly $2 million in its multi-phase noise mitigation program.

Kathy Crewz is a homeowner who had work done by the airport authority. She says since having the new installments the noise hasn’t been too bad.

“They came out and did the windows they put new doors in, new patio doors to cut down on some of that noise,” Crewz said.

The program has caught the attention of most nearby homeowners.

“I know my neighbor next door and that neighbor and some homeowners down the street had it done,” Crewz said.

It may not completely satisfy each customer, but it’s a start in the right direction.

“There are 20 houses on this street and I think everyone has done improvements except for two of us,” Mills said.

Airport Executive Director Kevin Baker says this is phase 8 of their mitigation project which will include 40 houses. They hope to finish the project next year.