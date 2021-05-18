PTI airport in Greensboro readies for business to pick back up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People are ready to return to flying. The executive director at Piedmont Triad International Airport, Kevin Baker, believes this summer will be busy. 

It’s a welcome change after a very quiet year at PTI. 

Before the pandemic, on a busy day, about 3,000 passengers flew from Greensboro.

On the slowest day during the pandemic, on April 18, 2020, only 75 people flew out of the airport.  

Baker believes fewer COVID-19 cases and more vaccinations will mean a huge increase in passengers this summer. 

Shannon Smith shows us what travelers can expect.

