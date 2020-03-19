Proximity Hotel in Greensboro closing amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Proximity Hotel is closing due to coronavirus concerns, according to the hotel's Facebook age.

A Facebook post says, "We huddled (with social distance), collaborated, cried and argued about what to do next. We eventually got to a consensus. We have decided we will temporarily close Proximity Hotel. We determined that this was the best decision for the communities we serve and our colleagues, who are also our owners—because QW is employee owned."

"We’ll re-open within hours as soon as the coast is clear. For now, we are using our kitchens to cook for our staff members. Sign up for updates at proximityhotel.com and we’ll let you know what’s cooking."