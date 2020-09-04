Providing more breastfeeding support for Black moms

When Kenya Pridgen remembers having her first child, she can’t forget being gripped by fear.

“I had fear of dying on the table before I could even get to the point where I was ready to give birth,” she said.

She read the stories and had seen the statistics validating her concerns.

“It kind of clouded my whole labor and delivery because all I could think about was I don’t want to die giving birth. I do not want to be the next Black woman to die giving birth,” Pridgen said.

As FOX8 shared in a previous report, Black women die from a pregnancy-related death at three to four times the rate of women of other races.

“I feel like we’re dying and nobody’s listening,” Pridgen said.

Pridgen says her birth story went from bad to worse when she didn’t receive help with breastfeeding.

“I wanted to breastfeed so bad, but those first few hours where I was supposed to get help. I didn’t get any help. I got fussed at. I got talked over,” she said.

The infant mortality rate among African Americans is also high.

“One of the things that we can do to change that is to start breastfeeding at an early age. Black women actually have the lowest breastfeeding rates,” International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant Janiya Mitnaul Williams said.

It wasn’t until Pridgen connected with Williams that she finally felt heard.

“If I hadn’t found other women of color to be in community with me, I would have quit,” she said.

North Carolina A&T State University is now the first public HBCU offering a lactation certificate.

This is the first semester of The Human Lactation Pathway 2 Program.

Williams is the program director.

“Less than 1.5 percent of IBCLCs are Black or African American when more than half of the IBCLCs are in the United State alone, and so we are just trying to create more culturally aware and Black IBCLCs,” Williams said.

That kind of training gives Pridgen some reassurance that other mothers will not be overlooked.

“I should not have had to go to another hospital system in another town to find a friend so that I could breastfeed my child,” Pridgen said.

Cone Health’s Women’s and Children’s Centers at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Moses Cone are clinical sites for NC A&T’s Human Lactation Pathway 2 Program.