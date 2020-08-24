Protests erupt overnight ahead of President Trump’s arrival in Charlotte; police officers assaulted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were assaulted, pepper spray was used and multiple people were arrested in RNC protests overnight in uptown.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, demonstrators began to move barricades, construction cones, and trash cans to block roads and impede traffic on Tryon Street, CMPD said.

#NOW: The Republican National Convention is in #Charlotte. @FOX46News has you covered: I’m outside the security checkpoints (video below), @RobinFox46 is inside the Convention Center for today’s event and @GossJamalFox46 is awaiting President Trump’s arrival at the @CLTAirport. pic.twitter.com/UEmqYhxKJS — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) August 24, 2020

“A slow driving vehicle was surrounded by demonstrators and prevented from leaving the area. Officers intervened and were assaulted by demonstrators,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

During the uptown demonstrations, officers recognized an individual who had outstanding felony warrants and made an arrest, CMPD said. During that arrest, another demonstrator interfered with officers and was subsequently arrested, they said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, demonstrators blocked traffic at 4th and College Street. Officers were asking demonstrators to clear the road so that traffic could resume.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, crowds continued to block traffic and prevent buses and cars from moving. Demonstrators refused to clear the intersection, police said.

While CMPD was clearing the intersection, they deployed pepper spray and made two more arrests.

In response to a few social media posts, we want to provide a reminder that it is unlawful to bring weapons to a demonstration. #clt #charlottenchttps://t.co/DsebUNrvUw pic.twitter.com/ocvlBEiCfm — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 23, 2020