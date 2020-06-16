Protests erupt at Greensboro Bojangles over handling of racist incident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local Bojangles has become a protest hot spot over its response after an employee reported a drive-thru customer used a racial slur and attempted to spit on her last week, according to a spokesman for the employee, the News & Record reports.

The employee is not being named by the News & Record because she said she felt threatened by the customers’ actions mentioned in an incident report filed by Bojangles with Greensboro Police.

Callands said three white customers in the drive-thru line at Bojangles on Pisgah Church Road requested free drinks at the window after ordering on Wednesday night. He said a black employee told the customers no and that they would have to re-enter the drive-thru line if they wished to place another order.

When the employee refused, she told Callands that the customers used her race to verbally insult her and attempted to spit on her. The employee informed her general manager about the incident. Callands said the manager told the employee to resume working.

Callands said the manager then met with the men in the drive-thru and fulfilled their request, giving them free drinks.

According to Callands, the men then sat in the parking lot for over an hour. He called it “an act of intimidation.” Callands said the employee involved quit as a result.

