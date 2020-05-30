Protestors gather in downtown Greensboro over death of George Floyd

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protestors gathered in downtown Greensboro on Saturday afternoon over the death of George Floyd.

The protest in Greensboro follows other national protests across the US in New York, Detroit and Minneapolis.

Demonstrators also gathered in Durham around 1 p.m. to protest the death of Floyd.

Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.

In Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and beyond, thousands of protesters carried signs that said: “He said I can’t breathe. Justice for George.” They chanted ”“No justice, no peace” and “Say his name. George Floyd.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of Floyd, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a Friday news conference.

The charges are listed in a criminal complaint submitted to the district court in Minnesota.

Freeman said the office is still reviewing evidence and more charges may be filed later.

Freeman says his office has evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. They have never charged a case this quickly, less than four days.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington first announced Friday that state investigators arrested Chauvin.