Protesters will not need permits in Graham after federal judge grants restraining order temporarily blocking city ordinance

For the next two weeks, people can protest around the Confederate statue in Graham without a permit.

A federal judge put a temporary restraining order in place on Monday to give people that freedom.

The Alamance County NAACP along with the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against city leaders last week after hearing protesters were denied permits.

A Graham city ordinance requires groups of more than two people to have a permit to hold a demonstration.

Barrett Brown from the Alamance County NAACP says they believe this infringes on first amendment rights.

“I’m hoping that the city will just strike out the ordinance altogether or amendment it to something that is constitutional,” Brown said.

We reached out several times to the mayor’s and city attorney’s offices about the temporary restraining order and did not get a response. The order will expire on July 20 during the next scheduled court hearing.