Protesters rally outside of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s home in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters called for change Friday morning from outside the postmaster general’s office in Greensboro.

Louis DeJoy was appointed to the position earlier this summer, and some have raised concerns about how he’s handled the job.

About two dozen people were there Friday morning to join the protest held by the organization Sunrise Greensboro and include students from UNC Chapel Hill and members of the American Postal Worker’s Union.

“It’s about the fact that everything he’s touched since he’s been postmaster general has turned into crap, especially the postal service under his tutelage,” said Richard Kortiz, a member of the American Postal Workers Union.

They say they worry the current postmaster general is putting votes at risk in the upcoming election and is putting many jobs at risk.

Some were holding up signs saying, “Stop dismantling democracy,” “DeJoy doesn’t deliver,” “Fund the post office,” and “Protect votes.”

They chanted “Wake up, DeJoy” as they gathered outside of his home on Nottingham Road.

The protesters marched away shortly before 8 a.m.

