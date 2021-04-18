Protesters march in downtown Raleigh after gathering outside NC Executive Mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 60 to 70 protesters gathered outside the North Carolina Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh Saturday evening.

The group first gathered around 6:30 p.m. on a sidewalk across from the building and people were holding signs. Around 7:15 p.m., the group left the area to begin walking through downtown Raleigh.

The protesters were there in response to the deadly police shooting earlier this week of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Demonstrators also said they were protesting the deadly police shooting last month of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago. Video was recently released of the shooting in Chicago which showed Toledo holding a gun but dropping it just before a police officer shot and killed him.

“A 7th grader killed by a cop. It shouldn’t happen man. What have we come to? What is America,” one protester said Saturday evening in downtown Raleigh.

Some of the signs held by the protesters include “Death to America” and “Black Lives Matter.” Two signs had a red hammer and sickle on them.

With a megaphone and signs in hand, the crowd took to the streets and marched to the State Capitol after their initial protest at the Executive Mansion.

Raleigh police used megaphones to tell the crowd to move out of the streets and back onto the sidewalk. Around 7:45 p.m. protesters were gathering at the site where a Confederate monument was removed last year.

“We have to do better, it is time to do better,” one protester said to the crowd.

She added, “We cannot stop here because this is deep in our history. So I am begging you, please do not stop fighting.”

The protest was over by 9 p.m. There did not appear to be any vandalism or arrests.