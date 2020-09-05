Protesters hold rally outside Nancy Pelosi’s home after video showing her getting haircut inside salon surfaces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Hair stylists took to the street outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home on Thursday.

The rally comes two days after video of Pelosi getting her hair cut inside a salon surfaced.

California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions on hair salons serving customers indoors at the end of last month.

But the city of San Francisco still requires such services to only be provided outside.

Pelosi says the salon told her it would be OK to come inside because they are only accommodating one person at a time.

She also claims the whole thing was a set up since the video was released to the media by the salon’s owner.

A photo of Pelosi on the same visit shows her wearing a mask around her neck instead of on her face.

She says that’s because she had just had her hair washed.