Protesters gather while Trump supporters hold boat rally on Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered while Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held a boat parade on the Fourth of July.

Trump Team PA and Women for Trump organized the boat parade to celebrate Independence Day and President Donald Trump.

“This will be a PEACEFUL & NON-Confrontational celebration of our President and ALL Law Enforcement & First Responders,” organizers said in a press release.

A local activist group, called Pittsburgh, I Can’t Breathe, organized a counter-protest that started at 10 a.m..

The protest group called their event “Shut It Down.”

While they marched, protesters chanted “No Justice, No Peace,” “No KKK, No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives They Matter Here.”