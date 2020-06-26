Protesters gather at Friendly Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Peaceful protesters gathered at the Shops at Friendly Center on Friday afternoon.

Friendly Center is privately owned, including the parking areas. Management is allowing the group to assemble on the property, according to Greensboro police.

Video showed some of the protesters in Whole Foods, with one of them speaking using a megaphone.

“The Greensboro Police Department is aware of the situation and will have officers available to handle any violations of law or traffic issues on public roads,” the police department said in a news release.