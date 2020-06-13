Protesters block Battleground Avenue at Cone Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters in Greensboro blocked Battleground Avenue at Cone Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

A group of protesters walked through Harris Teeter on Lawndale and plan to walk through Target as well.

“We have to disrupt people’s everyday lives until they make a change,” one protester said.

“We’re tired of being hunted. We’re tired of being killed,” another protester in the Harris Teeter said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan rescinded the curfew for the City of Greensboro after peaceful protests last weekend in LeBauer Park and on Wendover Avenue.

“To all who have been peacefully protesting for changes in priorities and policies, I hear you. It is time to begin the work of systematic reform through collaboration and communication,” said Mayor Vaughan. “I am encouraged by the willingness of protestors to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue. We will continue to support peaceful protests, while ensuring participants are safe.”

Local activists and groups are encouraged to protest peacefully and as safely as possible in the face of COVID-19.