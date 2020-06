WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protests continued in the Triad on Tuesday night following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters blocked all lanes of Interstate 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene saw dozens of protesters walking in the lanes of I-40, holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd.”

As of 8:45 p.m., NCDOT said all lanes have reopened.

I-40 in Winston-Salem is closing in both directions between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road, due to protest/police activity — NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) June 10, 2020