Protester: Man pulls gun on anniversary of Confederate flag removal from SC Statehouse grounds

Demonstrators dressed in civil war attire participate in a flag ceremony in front of a Confederate statue at the Statehouse, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Demonstrators gathered for the five year anniversary after the Confederate battle flag was removed from the Statehouse grounds after a two-thirds vote by the legislature. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Competing groups gathered in front of South Carolina’s capitol building to mark the five-year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate battle flag from Statehouse grounds.

Counterprotesters say a passing driver pointed a gun at them Friday morning and said “All Lives Matter,” before driving away.

A handful of members of the State House Honour Guard gathered outside the state capitol.

Some were clad in dress uniform.

But no signs of the divisive flag itself were seen.

The group instead unfurled the official state flag.

About two dozen counterprotesters were present.

They said they were opposing the battle emblem widely seen as a symbol of racism and hatred.