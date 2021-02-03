Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, bond increase after he allegedly moved without informing the court

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NewsNation Now) — Prosecutors for the State of Wisconsin filed a motion Wednesday seeking increased bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen accused of killing two people during unrest in Kenosha, citing a violation of his bond.

The motion, filed by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, asks the judge to issue a warrant for Rittenhouse’s arrest, increase his bond by $200,000 and order him to update his address in writing with the Clerk of Court immediately.

The motion states Rittenhouse violated conditions of his bond “by failing to update his address in writing with the Court within 48 hours of moving, thereby preventing the Court from monitoring his whereabouts.”

According to the filing, Rittenhouse posted $2 million bond on Nov. 20, 2020, and listed an address in Antioch, Illinois. It states the Anita Terrace address Rittenhouse provided was leased to another tenant as of Dec. 15, 2020, and that on Dec. 22, the Clerk of Circuit Court mailed a notice to that address which was returned unclaimed. Kenosha detectives Tuesday spoke with a man now living at the address listed on Rittenhouse’s bond. That tenant told detectives the defendant no longer lived there and that his lease began Dec. 15, and provided a utility bill with his name on it. The motion says Rittenhouse also signed a bond on Jan. 22, 2021 that listed that same Anita Terrace address, and “failed to correct it.”

In asking the judge for increased bond, the motion states “the $2 million came from a dubious Internet fundraising campaign, and the defendant and his family did not post any money toward that bond,” citing the source of that bond money as evidence Rittenhouse “is free from custody with minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions. He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond.”

The motion also notes “it is critically important that the Court be able to monitor the defendant’s whereabouts at all times. After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial. Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, is accused of opening fire during a protest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskruetz. He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide. He has argued he was protecting businesses and fired in self-defense.

Read the full motion below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report