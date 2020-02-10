Proposed sales tax increase for schools in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- How much are you willing to spend for your kids to have the best education? Forsyth County is asking for a quarter of a cent, in the form of a sales tax.

Advocates say the money would help go towards teacher's supplements, which is added on top of a base pay, helping the district become more competitive with pay.

"Our students deserve to have the best possible teachers in front of them. The only way to do that is with the type of money you pay people," Val Young said.

Young has 20 years of teaching under her belt and now serves as the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.

She's hoping to keep Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teachers in the area.

"People are getting educated and are taking those degrees to another county. We don't want that," Young said. "It's a hard decision to make when people are committed to Forsyth County but they have to feed their children."

Young tells FOX8 they're losing too many teachers to other counties that can pay a little more.

"This quarter-cent tax will allow us to recruit better candidates, retain the ones we have now and reclaim the ones who have made that exit to other counties to come back home," she said.

The proposed quarter-cent tax hits the ballot on Thursday for early voting.

"It's going to net $13 million. Which means for a teacher, between $2-3,000 of an increase, for all teachers," she said.

Young says, if passed, it would not only make a huge difference for staff, but students as well.

"Education is super important to any society. I want people to understand teachers aren't saying, 'Oh, I want more money because it's all about me,'" she said. "We're saying that even though we're not making those dollars, we still love our children and we still want to do what's best for our kids."

The sales tax would not be tacked on to essential expenses like groceries or medications.

On the ballot, it will not mention anything about teachers, it will just ask whether a voter is for or against the quarter-cent sales tax.