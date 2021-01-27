Proposal made to improve heavily trafficked areas in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Walking to High Point University’s campus can be easy for Carly Crisafulli, but sometimes it’s not a smooth trip with the sidewalks.

“We’ve noticed like by driving by, and I also walk my dog down that way a lot,” said Carly Crisafulli, a High Point University Student.

Montlieu Avenue, North Centennial and North Main Street is where infrastructure work would align.

In a city proposal, street lights and sidewalks will provide better access to future projects the city has to offer, like the children’s museum.

“I’m glad they are getting a lot of stuff,” said Sherry Foster, a High Point resident.

“Students don’t have any place to go on the weekends, something that’s safe and accessible that’s in the community. So I think with the children’s museum being close by will be beneficial to them,” Foster said.

With more art and culture being easy to find near the campus, Bernie Blair Junior believes new developments can go a long way in bringing students to the city which in the end, will help businesses.

“We got kids walking around here, and they get into bad activities, and that’s why we need to build something that will make them stay out of trouble,” Blair Jr. said.

The next step with this proposal is to bring it up before the city council.

There’s no set date planned at this time.