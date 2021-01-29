Project Boomerang sees early success as roughly 70 people think about moving back to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro prides itself on innovation, expansion, diversity and it’s ability to draw young talent to the Gate City.

Which is why early success of a recent project to attract former natives back home brings an optimistic outlook for the future of the city.

In November, Action Greensboro began Project Boomerang. The initiative has those in the community reaching out to people who grew up in the city, left and are now mulling over the idea of coming back.

“Our interests is to bring talent back to Greensboro,” explained Cecilia Thompson with Action Greensboro.

The program works like this: organization leaders speak with potential “boomerang” individuals and share information with them about what all Greensboro has to offer. That includes entertainment attractions, parks and recreation, housing prospects, school system information and job openings.

“We even have a list of potential jobs that they could fill out…We have a program called the career seeker program. It’s a program that explores the communities job opportunities,” Cecelia explained.

The goal is for Action Greensboro to create a list of 100 potential “boomerang” prospects by the end of February. So far, roughly 70 people have been added, with at least five having committed to making the move in January alone.

Some of those have been because of the unexpected toll waged by the pandemic.

FOX8 spoke to three boomerangs who explained why they chose to the move back to Greensboro.

They listed a variety of reasons from being back in a community filled with familiar faces, the changing landscape and the economic opportunities.

The most common one listed was affordability and proximity within the city and the surrounding cities.

Cecelia stresses if you or someone you know is thinking to move back to Greensboro, visit the website and request more information.