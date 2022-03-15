Procession for fallen Covington officer heads from Roanoke to Alleghany Co.

(WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, Virginia law enforcement officers will escort the body of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie — who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday — from Roanoke to Alleghany County.

According to authorities, Virginia State Police will lead the procession from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

The Covington Police Department encourages community members to step out on the sidewalks or stand by the street to pay your respects to Ogilvie, his family, and his fellow officers as they pass by.