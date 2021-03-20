Pro-Trump group and Proud Boys gather in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people who appear to be former President Donald Trump supporters are protesting in downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

As of mid-afternoon, Proud Boys and Trump supporters were on one side of the parking lot at the intersection of Jones and Blount streets.

Police are standing between them and another group of people in the area across from the Executive Mansion. The other group appears to be anti-Trump.

The Trump supporters are talking about people not being required to wear masks, freedom is a birthright and COVID-19 vaccines.

People at the rally said it was a planned “worldwide rally for freedom and democracy.” A CBS 17 reporter at the scene recognized at least one person who had been at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

At least two trucks that appeared to belong to Trump supporters left the area and did not appear to have license plates.

Counter protesters were asking Raleigh police officers why they aren’t stopping people who are driving without license plates.