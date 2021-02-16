Private Triad ambulance services in need of applicants to handle record call volumes

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Thirty-minutes is the time it should roughly take to discharge a patient from the hospital and load them up on an ambulance to send them back home or to their next destination.

Even when meeting that quick schedule, EMT crews in the Triad, that strictly focus on transportation of patient, are overwhelmed by the record number of transportation calls being made.

The pandemic has put a strain on hospital staff, resources, and most importantly, beds. Throughout the pandemic, hospitals have reported running at or near capacity.

As patients get treated for COVID, and other common illnesses and accidents, hospitals are relying heavily on private ambulance services to help them free up beds quicker.

Lifestar EMS Supervisor Daren Zigler explained, “If we can’t get the patients out of the hospitals, they can’t get new patients in.”

Lifestar is in Forsyth County and handles non-emergency calls in the Forsyth County and Stokesdale area. As COVID cases began to spike in the summer, so did their calls for patients to be transported.

Zigler explained that if their crews are not able to meet the demand for quick discharges, it could back up the whole system.

“If bed space on the floor is not created by that patient being discharged — the common entry point to the hospital is the emergency room — so they’re going to back up the emergency department — which caused delays in people getting treatment, it then can cause delay in the county’s 9-1-1 ambulances being back available for more calls,” he said.

As bed spaces run low in parts of the Triad, his service crews are having to travel further from the area they serve. Calls for long-distance transportations has increased. Those long distances include Tennessee, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“Your skilled nursing, your rehab facilities. We’re taking patients further and further away,” he said.

This takes their crews out of the “mix” of service for the day. Where they would typically run four trips per shift, they would only be running that one shift that day.

Where their services have had to adapt is in hiring. Private ambulance services, like Lifestar, rely heavily on college student applicants to fill positions. In March, as college students went back home, so did their applicant pool that companies have relied on. That number is slowly returning.

For Lifestar, they have adapted by offering their own EMT training sessions in-house. It is a Monday-Thursday eight-week course that fast tracks their certification process. You have to be at least 17 years of age by the time the course ends, be able to pass a background check, and work well with individuals.

To find out more, or apply, send an e-mail requesting more information to academy@lifestar911.com.