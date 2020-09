Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York (L) and her husband Jack Brooksbank arrive for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Royal Family is getting a little bit bigger!

On Friday morning, the Royal Family announced on Twitter that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby in early 2021.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the Royal Family said.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2020