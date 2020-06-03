President Trump’s nomination acceptance celebration won’t happen in Charlotte, but the RNC might

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will not celebrate his acceptance of the Republican nomination in Charlotte, but the Queen City could see parts of the Republic National Convention.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the president, Governor Roy Cooper and the RNC about how many people will be allowed in the Spectrum Center for the Republican National Convention in August.

The RNC and the president are calling for all 19,000 delegates, alternate delegates, staff and volunteers to be allowed to attend, despite Cooper’s restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus.

The governor says he wants the event to be held in compliance to CDC guidelines on mass gatherings which call for limited attendance, social distancing, face coverings and sanitizing.

Michael Ahrens, GOP communications director, said, “Due to the directive from the governor that our convention cannot go on as planned as required by our rules, the celebration of the president’s acceptance of the Republican nomination will be held in another city. Should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte.”

Currently, North Carolina is under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

During Phase 2, gatherings of more than 10 people in one indoor space is still prohibited.

It is unclear if that restriction may change by the August convention date.