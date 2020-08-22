President Trump will arrive in Charlotte Monday as RNC begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — President Donald Trump will be in Charlotte on Monday ahead of the beginning of the Republican National Convention.

The president reportedly plans to attend the convention in Charlotte after he lands.

A White House official previously announced that the president had plans to visit a town close to Asheville on Monday.

Charlotte was preparing for thousands of visitors before the pandemic. Hundreds of delegates are still expected to visit the city during the RNC.

The president will be visiting with his daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for the Farmers to Families program.

Trump administration officials say the president will tour Flavor 1st Growers and Packers in Mills River with Ivanka and Sec. Purdue as part of his first visit to a Farmers to Families Food Box farm.

President Trump will speak there at 3:30 p.m. during his Monday visit.