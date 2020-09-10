LIVE: President Trump holds news briefing Thursday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump will hold a news conference in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon.

The news brief was scheduled for 3 p.m. ET but has been delayed to 3:30 p.m. ET. The topic of the briefing was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are on the campaign trial Thursday.

Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia. Also on Thursday, Harris will host a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Joe Biden will also attend a series of virtual finance events Thursday. The details of his event are unknown at this time.



NewsNation will provide a live stream of all events as they become available.