President Trump tests negative for coronavirus

President Donald Trump tested negative for COVID-19 Saturday, according to a White House news release.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom free," the release says.

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the US coronavirus task force held a press conference Saturday to describe the measures being taken to handle the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

President Trump said there have been 50 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the US so far.

He also said families affected by the virus will be given paid sick leave, and said he is considering travel restrictions from certain areas but did not specify which areas at this time.

Vice President Pence said the focus of the US coronavirus task force is on testing and dealing with capacity issues in hospitals.

Testing for the virus will be free for everyone, according to Pence.

Americans in Europe are being encouraged to return home, and a travel ban to the United Kingdom and Ireland will become effective at midnight on Monday, Vice President Pence said.

The White House says it's now conducting temperature checks on anyone who's in close contact with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

