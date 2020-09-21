President Trump set to campaign in Charlotte on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Trump is set to campaign in Charlotte on Thursday, according to a White House official.
White House Director of Regional Communications Peter Hoffman said on Twitter that the president will be discussing low cost healthcare delivery for the American people.
The visit to Charlotte on Thursday will be the president’s fifth recent visit to North Carolina.
He has already made stops in Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville and Wilmington.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make an in-person campaign appearance in Charlotte on Wednesday his campaign announced Monday.
This will be Biden’s first in-person event in North Carolina since accepting the Democratic nomination in August.