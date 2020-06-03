President Trump says RNC ‘forced’ to find new host state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night saying due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions on North Carolina, the Republican National Committee has been forced to find a new host state for the RNC.

The president had put Cooper on a deadline to know if the convention could move forward at full capacity last week and on Saturday, the Republican National Committee set a tight deadline for Cooper to provide guidance on whether the party can host a “full” presidential convention in the state in August as planned

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and CEO of the 2020 Republican National Convention Marcia Lee Kelly penned a letter to Cooper laying out their plans for holding the event in Charlotte — and seeking a response by Wednesday on whether they can proceed amid coronavirus-related restrictions.

Trump said Cooper failed to guarantee that they can use the Spectrum Center.

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

…millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020