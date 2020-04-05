President Trump says over 1 million Americans have been tested for the coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During a press conference Sunday, President Donald Trump said that 1,670,000 people in America have been tested for COVID-19.

1,000 military personnel have been deployed to provide aid for New York, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there a very good chance the new coronavirus “will assume a seasonal nature” because it is unlikely to be under control globally.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says the virus is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet this year. That means the U.S. could see the “beginning of a resurgence” during the next flu season.

He says the prospect of a resurgence is the reason the U.S. is working so hard to get its preparedness “better than it was.” He says that includes working to develop a vaccine and conducting clinical trials on therapeutic interventions.

Fauci also says states that don’t have stay-at-home orders are not putting the rest of the country at risk as much as they are putting themselves at risk.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order on March 27 afternoon for the entire state.

That order has been in effect since 5 p.m. on March 30.

"North Carolina is now considered by the CDC to have widespread transmission," Cooper said.

"It's a matter of life and death," the governor continued. "We fight this disease now so we're better able to defeat it in the future."

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is 2,542 as of 11 a.m. Sunday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. Twenty-eight people in North Carolina have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Friday evening, there are 239,279 coronavirus cases in the United States and 5,443 deaths.