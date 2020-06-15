President Trump says he will sign a executive order on police reform

WASHINGTON — As cries against police brutality have been heard around the world, President Trump says he plans to sign an executive order Tuesday on police reform.

Demonstrators are speaking out against the death of Rayshard Brooks who was shot and killed by police.

“We are angry. When does this stop?” asked Chassidy Evans, Brooks’ niece.

Police killed Brooks after he took an Atlanta police officer’s taser and pointed it at police as he ran away.

An autopsy shows Brooks was shot in the back.

“The trust that we have with the police force is broken,” said Tiara Brooks, Brooks’ cousin.

To attempt to repair some of that trust, the Trump administration is preparing an executive order on police reform.

“I think it’s pretty comprehensive,” Trump said.

Aides say the administration is focusing on four key ares:

school choice

more money to minority communities

what the administration calls “healthcare infrastructure in minority communities

better police relations

“Investing in things like co-responders. Co-responders would allow for police to do their job, but bring in social workers and experts that deal with mental health,” said Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the president.

The White House is using Camden, New Jersey as a guide.

The city dissolved its police department in 2012 and replaced it with a new one that emphasizes community oriented policing.

Since then, violent crime has dropped 42%.

“We want law and order. This is about law and order, but it’s about justice also. And it’s about safety,” Trump said.

“True justice will never prevail because we will never be able to bring back Rayshard Brooks,” Tiara Brooks said.