President Trump returning to Fayetteville for rally Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Election Day edges closer, President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina to hold a rally in Fayetteville later this week.
Trump was already in nearby Lumberton this past weekend. The President spoke to a group of supporters at the Fayetteville airport on Sept. 19.
Now, Trump is planning a campaign rally for Thursday at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will include remarks from other Republican candidates.
Doors open for the event at 3:30 p.m. The campaign released information on how to obtain tickets.
Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a group on Oct. 10 at the Cumberland County Republican headquarters.
