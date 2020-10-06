President Trump reports no symptoms after first night back in White House, physician says

President Trump reported having no symptoms on Tuesday after his first night back in the White House, according to the president’s physician.

The White House released the following memorandum from the president’s physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley:

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.”

As President Donald Trump settles back into the White House after a weekend stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, some undecided voters in Lexington are uneasy about casting their ballot for the president.

For Cassandra Bostic, who has remained skeptical about COVID-19, the president’s diagnosis solidified the reality of the virus. To her, the president’s downplaying of the virus now has her worried about what else he may “go against the experts” about.

Others, like Kyle Forest, disagree and said it will help the president’s supporters, and undecided voters like himself, decide who to vote for.