President Trump, Pence, members of US coronavirus task force discuss free testing for virus, travel ban to UK, Ireland

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the US coronavirus task force held a press conference Saturday to describe the measures being taken to handle the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

President Trump said there have been 50 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the US so far, and he has taken the coronavirus test. He is awaiting the results.

He also said families affected by the virus will be given paid sick leave, and said he is considering travel restrictions from certain areas but did not specify which areas at this time.

Vice President Pence said the focus of the US coronavirus task force is on testing and dealing with capacity issues in hospitals.

Testing for the virus will be free for everyone, according to Pence.

Americans in Europe are being encouraged to return home, and a travel ban to the United Kingdom and Ireland will become effective at midnight on Monday, Vice President Pence said.

The White House says it's now conducting temperature checks on anyone who's in close contact with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus.

The House approved legislation Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

Passage came after President Trump had declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it and threw his support behind the congressional aid package.

His emergency declaration unleashed as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

Most patients have mild or moderate symptoms such as a fever or cold, but severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

