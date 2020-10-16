GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump will be back in North Carolina next week, making a campaign stop in Gastonia.
The Trump campaign announced that the president will visit on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and is expected to deliver remarks are 7:00 p.m.
Trump was in Greenville, NC on Thursday where he held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The visit came 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a warning to attendees in Greenville, the president’s campaign said, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- President Trump coming to Gastonia Wednesday, campaign announces
- Bond denied for ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris
- Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election
- AP: Trump administration put Republican operatives inside CDC to oversee COVID-19 messaging
- Topics selected for next Trump-Biden presidential debate