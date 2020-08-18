President of Winston-Salem Foundation named president, CEO of SC community foundation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Scott F. Wierman, who has been president of The Winston-Salem Foundation since 1997, has been named president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, according to a WSF statement.

The full statement is provided below:

“Scott F. Wierman, who has served as president of The Winston-Salem Foundation since 1997, has been named president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, which is based in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Wierman joined The Winston-Salem Foundation as senior vice president for donor services in 1988 and will continue to serve as president until late fall 2020.

Lisa Purcell, who is currently executive vice president of the Foundation, will become interim president after Wierman’s departure. Purcell has worked at the Foundation for 14 years and served as interim president once before while Wierman was on sabbatical.

Wierman is the fourth president of the Foundation, which is the oldest foundation in North Carolina and serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Under Wierman’s tenure, the Foundation has granted more than $679 million (since 1988), and assets have grown from $45 million to $605 million at the end of 2019.

‘It has been a true honor to be a part of the work of The Winston-Salem Foundation for the past three decades. I have had the privilege of working with a tremendously talented board and a staff that is deeply committed to improving our community’s quality of life,’ Wierman said. ‘The generosity of this community is unparalleled, and the strength of the nonprofit sector makes Winston-Salem and Forsyth County a special place to live.’

Randall Tuttle, who serves as chair of the Winston-Salem Foundation’s board of directors, said there will be a national search to replace Wierman.

‘While we will miss Scott’s contributions to the Foundation and to Winston-Salem, we are excited about his future at the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry,’ Tuttle said. ‘Scott is leaving The Winston-Salem Foundation with an incredibly strong staff and in sound financial condition. Like any truly great leader, Scott has paved the way for the success of the next president of the Foundation.’

‘As a result of Scott’s leadership, the Foundation is poised for great things to come as we begin our second century of service to the community. This fall, with his guidance, we will finalize a new strategic plan that will guide our work for the next five years,’ Tuttle added. ‘We owe Scott tremendous gratitude for his many years of service in Winston-Salem and wish him and his wife Lauren the very best in this new chapter of their lives.’

Wierman came to The Winston-Salem Foundation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a major gifts officer. Prior to that position, he worked with the University’s annual giving program. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Babcock School of Business at Wake Forest University.

Wierman is married to Lauren Wierman and they have two daughters, Mary Beth and Abigail, and a son, Jonathan.”