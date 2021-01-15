President-elect Joe Biden’s dog Major honored with his own ‘inDOGuration’

This Sunday, there will be an InDOGuration for the Biden’s dog, Major, to benefit the Delaware Humane Association’s shelter.

Local rescues are hopeful this will spark people to consider shelter pets when making a decision about adding to the family.

Major is also exceptional, because he is a German Shepherd, which is considered by some to be an “aggressive breed” and often tough to place in forever homes. It’s important because he is going to lead a life as a pet and not used as a working dog.

“He’s not there to be a service dog or a protection dog. He’s literally there to be a companion,” says Lauren Riehle of Red Dog Farm.

Having pets around reduces stress and offers entertainment too, benefitting everyone in even the most stressful environment.

If you’d like to attend Major’s InDOGuration, visit this website.