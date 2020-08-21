President Donald Trump visiting Asheville area on Monday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump will visit Mills River, North Carolina this upcoming Monday, as the RNC kicks off in Charlotte, to visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site, and deliver remarks on the Administration’s support for American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The President will tour Flavor First Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes and see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need.

Following the tour, he will deliver remarks outside.

“I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program. With nearly 70 million boxes of nutritious, locally-sourced fresh fruit, vegetable, milk and meat delivered to date, we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor First Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation’s hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce,” Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump said in a written statement.

Spearheaded by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program said it puts American farmers, ranchers, and distributors of all sizes back to work while supporting over-burdened food banks and food-insecure families.

The program, which authorized $3 billion in direct purchasing under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, said it has delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes containing fresh and nutritious food grown by American farmers to those most in need during the pandemic.

This program has reportedly supported farmers, strengthened the workforce, and nourished families.

Baptists on Mission was awarded a USDA contract for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. They are the primary distributor of the boxes, however, they partner with an experienced food grower and packer, Flavor First, to build the boxes full of fresh and nutritious produce. Once the boxes are packaged, Baptists on Mission quickly moves the boxes to 200 non-profits, food banks, and faith-based organizations across the state.

This will be President Trump’s 11th visit to North Carolina.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: